Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New Learning Materials

“Upper Austria House Rules” Are Now Being Implemented in Schools

Nachrichten
16.09.2026 12:25
In the learning materials on Upper Austria’s school rules—with the help of AI—the Department of ...
In the learning materials on Upper Austria’s school rules—with the help of AI—the Department of Education illustrates what it means to get along in the schoolyard.(Bild: Zentrum für Demokratiebildung (KI-generiert))
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

13 rules of conduct for harmonious coexistence: The “Upper Austrian Code of Conduct” has been in effect in this region since February. It is designed to instill values such as equality, respect, and local customs in immigrants. With the start of the new school year, this set of rules is also making its way into classrooms in the form of supplementary learning materials. 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Last school year, 587 students in Upper Austria were temporarily suspended from classes—for reasons including violence, threats, or vandalism. This is one of the final stages of escalation in school conflicts.

Age-Appropriate Implementation
The implementation of the “Upper Austrian School Rules” into regular classroom instruction is now intended to help ensure that things never get that far. The “Basic Guide to Living Together,” which has been in effect since February and is aimed primarily at migrants, is to be introduced to students through supplementary learning materials—in the form of hidden-object pictures, games, dedicated lesson packages, and in-depth guiding questions, depending on the grade level.

Zitat Icon

The supplementary learning materials translate the values of the “Upper Austrian House Rules” into the students’ everyday lives and make them tangible experiences in the classroom.

Julian Schreibmüller, Schulqualitätsmanager, Bereich Demokratiebildung

The materials were developed by the Center for Democracy Education at the Upper Austrian Department of Education and take a “real-life and engaging approach,” as noted during Wednesday’s presentation. “School is the place where young people from diverse backgrounds come together. That’s why we need to teach them early on what underpins our coexistence,” says Provincial Councilor for Integration Christian Dörfel (ÖVP).

For Director of Education Alfred Klampfer, the materials help “address topics such as respect, responsibility, rights, and rules in an age-appropriate manner and work through them with students using concrete situations.”

 

 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
16.09.2026 12:25
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf