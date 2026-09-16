55 headscarf cases are now being referred to the authorities

The reasons are varied

What’s controversial, however, is who is behind the resistance: the motives are “very complex.” There are also cases in which older girls, in particular, do not want to remove their headscarves themselves—even though their parents would like to persuade them to do so. The authorities therefore expressly caution against concluding that all cases involve radical families. Only the upcoming discussions will reveal the actual motives.

One thing is certain, however: Anyone who continues to violate the ban after being warned by the school and the Department of Education must expect a penalty. The matter will then escalate from a discussion to an official case.