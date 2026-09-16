Shortly after the start of the school year
55 headscarf cases are now being referred to the authorities
Just two weeks after school started, 55 headscarf cases have already been referred to the Vienna Education Authority. Now the parents must appear before the authorities. If the headscarf remains on, the next level of escalation looms.
The grace period is over: 55 cases have now been referred to the Vienna Education Authority by local schools. These are the students for whom discussions with teachers and school administrators have not resulted in them removing their headscarves. The first appointments will begin at the end of this week, and a dedicated team from the educational services department will handle the cases. There will be no negotiation. The Education Department clarifies that the discussions are “explicitly not substantive debates on principle.” Parents will once again be given a “very matter-of-fact” explanation of the legal situation—including possible consequences. The authority also anticipates a temporary plateau. A further explosive surge is not currently expected.
After the Department, the district office is next in line
Anyone who continues to insist on wearing a headscarf after that will be referred to the next level of authority. “Then it’s up to the district office,” says the Department of Education. At that stage, the focus is no longer on educational discussions but on administrative penalty proceedings.
The reasons are varied
What’s controversial, however, is who is behind the resistance: the motives are “very complex.” There are also cases in which older girls, in particular, do not want to remove their headscarves themselves—even though their parents would like to persuade them to do so. The authorities therefore expressly caution against concluding that all cases involve radical families. Only the upcoming discussions will reveal the actual motives.
One thing is certain, however: Anyone who continues to violate the ban after being warned by the school and the Department of Education must expect a penalty. The matter will then escalate from a discussion to an official case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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