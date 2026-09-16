Participant in Firearms Drill Illegally Detained

He filed a complaint

The participant filed a complaint with the Upper Austria Regional Administrative Court, alleging the unlawful exercise of direct administrative authority and coercive power. He argued that the grounds for arrest listed in the report—specifically, the risk of flight, the risk of committing a crime, and the risk of tampering with evidence—did not apply. Nor had there been a violation of the Firearms Act. Furthermore, neither he nor any other participants posed a danger. Had he not been deprived of his liberty but instead allowed to present his documents, the official procedure would have been completed quickly, the complainant stated through his attorney.