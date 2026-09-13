Spain's Mas Wins
Historic! Gall Finishes Third Overall in the Vuelta
A historic result for Austria’s cycling star Felix Gall. The Tyrolean finished third in the 2026 Vuelta a España. Spain’s Enric Mas took the overall victory.
Felix Gall has cemented his place among the world’s best stage racers with his second Grand Tour podium finish in just a few months. The East Tyrolean was in outstanding form throughout the three grueling weeks of the Vuelta a España, just as he had been at the Giro d’Italia. After top star Tadej Pogacar was forced out by a crash, only Spain’s Enric Mas and Slovenia’s Primož Roglič finished ahead of the 28-year-old climbing specialist.
Gall was denied a stage victory
Gall had the rest of the field under control. In what was most likely his final race for the Decathlon team, the former junior world champion was once again able to rely on his great strength in the mountains, which also helped him compensate for his weaknesses in time trials. However, he was denied a stage victory, just as he had been on his way to a historic second-place finish at the Giro. In May, Gall had secured only the second Austrian podium finish in one of the three Grand Tours, 69 years after Adolf Christian’s achievement at the Tour de France.
Upcoming Team Change and Return to the Tour
If Gall continues the successful run he began in 2023 with his victory on the queen stage of the Tour, the Salzburg resident-by-choice will be able to compete for the most important stage race titles alongside the superstars in the coming years as well. However, Jonas Vingegaard and Pogacar—who are currently recovering from crash injuries—are still a step above him when at full strength.
We’ll almost certainly see Gall again at the Tour de France next year—and this time with a new team. The announcement of his rumored transfer to Lidl-Trek is imminent. For the financially and personnel-wise very strong team with a German license, Gall—armed with a very lucrative contract—is expected to shine in the coming years. Gregor Mühlberger will continue to support him. His top domestique and training partner, who was forced to withdraw from the race in Spain due to a crash, is set to make the switch alongside him.
Success Factors Interlock
Mühlberger was a crucial component of Gall’s success during his fifth season with Decathlon, in which he celebrated his third professional victory at the Tour of Burgos—which he won—just before the Vuelta. Focusing entirely on two season highlights that were far apart—and the long breaks between races that came with them—also proved to be the right decision. As preparation for the Giro and the Vuelta, Gall, under the guidance of his coach Stephen Barrett, completed extensive high-altitude training camps—a practice that has long been indispensable for many other pros as well.
Furthermore, unlike Pogacar and Vingegaard and Florian Lipowitz—who withdrew from the Tour—Gall was spared from injuries caused by crashes. To cap off his formidable racing year, he’ll compete in the World Championships road race in Canada the week after next. However, the numerous shorter climbs awaiting him there aren’t his favorite terrain, even though he has once again significantly improved his climbing prowess this year through targeted training.
The top-ten finishes by Austrians to date in the general classification of the three major national cycling tours—the Giro d’Italia (since 1909), the Tour de France (1903), and the Vuelta a España (1935)—are as follows:
Second place: Felix Gall (Giro 2026)
Third: Adolf Christian (Tour 1957), Felix Gall (Vuelta 2026)
Fifth: Felix Gall (Tour 2025), Georg Totschnig (Giro 2003), Peter Luttenberger (Tour 1996), Max Bulla (Vuelta 1935)
Sixth: Georg Totschnig (Vuelta 1996)
Seventh: Patrick Konrad (Giro 2018), Georg Totschnig (Tour 2004), Georg Totschnig (Giro 2002)
Eighth: Felix Gall (Vuelta 2025), Felix Gall (Tour 2023), Patrick Konrad (Giro 2020)
Ninth: Felix Großschartner (2020 Vuelta), Georg Totschnig (1995 Giro) Tenth: Felix Großschartner (2021 Vuelta), Hermann Pernsteiner (2020 Giro)
Note: Bernhard Kohl’s third-place finish in the 2008 Tour de France was stripped due to doping
Felix Gall Profile:
Born: February 27, 1998, in Nußdorf-Debant; Residence: Salzburg; Height/Weight: 1.78 m/63 kg; Hobby: Golf; Team: Decathlon CMA CGM (FRA), contract through the end of 2026
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