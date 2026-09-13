Historic! Gall Finishes Third Overall in the Vuelta

The top-ten finishes by Austrians to date in the general classification of the three major national cycling tours—the Giro d’Italia (since 1909), the Tour de France (1903), and the Vuelta a España (1935)—are as follows:

Second place: Felix Gall (Giro 2026)

Third: Adolf Christian (Tour 1957), Felix Gall (Vuelta 2026)

Fifth: Felix Gall (Tour 2025), Georg Totschnig (Giro 2003), Peter Luttenberger (Tour 1996), Max Bulla (Vuelta 1935)

Sixth: Georg Totschnig (Vuelta 1996)

Seventh: Patrick Konrad (Giro 2018), Georg Totschnig (Tour 2004), Georg Totschnig (Giro 2002)

Eighth: Felix Gall (Vuelta 2025), Felix Gall (Tour 2023), Patrick Konrad (Giro 2020)

Ninth: Felix Großschartner (2020 Vuelta), Georg Totschnig (1995 Giro) Tenth: Felix Großschartner (2021 Vuelta), Hermann Pernsteiner (2020 Giro)