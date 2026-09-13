“We just kept screaming for him to stop”

Traveling at 150 km/h through a built-up area

Within the Saaß town limits, a speed of 150 km/h was recorded over a distance of more than 300 meters at a nearly constant speed; however, the distance between the fleeing car and the patrol car continued to increase. During the chase, the BMW also collided with a deer shortly before reaching the village of Saaß. Shortly after passing through the village of Aschach, the driver abandoned his attempt to flee and pulled over.



He is still working toward his L-17 driver’s license

An investigation revealed that the 17-year-old Slovak driver from Sierning does not yet possess a valid driver’s license. Due to the speeding violation, the vehicle was temporarily impounded at the scene. The two 18-year-old passengers from Steyr stated during questioning that they had been terrified and had shouted at the driver to stop.