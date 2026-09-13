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Fear of Death Due to a Speeding Driver

“We just kept screaming for him to stop”

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13.09.2026 13:30
The 17-year-old speeder could only be stopped after a car chase (stock image)
The 17-year-old speeder could only be stopped after a car chase (stock image)(Bild: P. Huber)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

Two teenagers (17 and 18) were terrified when, at 6 a.m., a friend (17) sped away from the police in Steyr in a BMW with them on board. The young man is currently completing his L-17 driver’s education. During the chase, he also struck a deer. Now charges are piling up.

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On Sunday, a police patrol was conducting traffic stops on Aschacher Straße in Steyr. Around 6 a.m., a driver ignored the clear signal to stop, accelerated sharply, and evaded the stop, prompting the patrol to give chase. The BMW 3 Series fled at excessive speed along the L1348 into the village of Saaß, in the municipality of Garsten, and on to Aschach an der Steyr.

Traveling at 150 km/h through a built-up area
Within the Saaß town limits, a speed of 150 km/h was recorded over a distance of more than 300 meters at a nearly constant speed; however, the distance between the fleeing car and the patrol car continued to increase. During the chase, the BMW also collided with a deer shortly before reaching the village of Saaß. Shortly after passing through the village of Aschach, the driver abandoned his attempt to flee and pulled over. 

He is still working toward his L-17 driver’s license
An investigation revealed that the 17-year-old Slovak driver from Sierning does not yet possess a valid driver’s license. Due to the speeding violation, the vehicle was temporarily impounded at the scene. The two 18-year-old passengers from Steyr stated during questioning that they had been terrified and had shouted at the driver to stop.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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