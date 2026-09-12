With the “Krone,” Get Ready for a Home Doubleheader

The World Cup is history; now all eyes are already looking ahead. Austria is kicking off its second season in League B of the Nations League and aims to make the leap back to the top tier this time around. In its group, the ÖFB team will face Israel, Kosovo, and Ireland. To kick things off on home turf, two pivotal matches await: On September 24 at 8:45 p.m., Austria will face Israel at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. Just three days later, on September 27 at 6:00 p.m., the match against Kosovo will take place at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.