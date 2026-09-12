Enter & Win
With the “Krone,” Get Ready for a Home Doubleheader
After their World Cup adventure, Austria’s national team is embarking on its next mission: Two home games await head coach Ralf Rangnick’s squad in the Nations League. With “Krone,” you can be there live for the match against Israel in Linz or the blockbuster clash against Kosovo in Vienna.
The World Cup is history; now all eyes are already looking ahead. Austria is kicking off its second season in League B of the Nations League and aims to make the leap back to the top tier this time around. In its group, the ÖFB team will face Israel, Kosovo, and Ireland. To kick things off on home turf, two pivotal matches await: On September 24 at 8:45 p.m., Austria will face Israel at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. Just three days later, on September 27 at 6:00 p.m., the match against Kosovo will take place at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.
Austria holds a narrow historical advantage over Israel: In 13 matches, they’ve recorded six wins, four draws, and three losses. The match against Kosovo, on the other hand, will be the first-ever international encounter between the two teams—with a familiar face on the opposing team’s bench: former ÖFB head coach Franco Foda is leading the Kosovars.
Enter to winat
The “Krone” brings soccer fans up close to the national team. A total of 300 tickets for the home doubleheader will be given away:
- 65 sets of 2 tickets for Austria vs. Israel on September 24 in Linz
- 85 sets of 2 tickets for Austria vs. Kosovo on September 27 in Vienna
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on September 21 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Sport” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! For more information and the terms and conditions, click here.
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