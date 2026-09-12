Gall Secures a Podium Spot Before the Final Stage!

Gall put pressure on Roglic

Shortly before the end of the second climb, Carapaz tried to break away again, and once more Gall had to catch up to him. The East Tyrolean fended off yet another attack by the South American. On the final climb—the toughest of this year’s Vuelta—Gall then tried his luck. With only Mas in pursuit, he left Roglic behind. Even the Spaniard was then unable to keep up with the Austrian. In the end, Roglic held on to a 29-second lead over Gall, who finished 13th on the stage. Carapaz is now more than four minutes behind the podium.