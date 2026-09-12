LIVE: Glasner’s Nottingham Concedes the Equalizer

On their fourth attempt, Oliver Glasner and Xaver Schlager finally secured their first Premier League win of the season with Nottingham Forest. The club led by the two Austrians defeated Aston Villa 2-1 (0-0) on the road on Saturday. Liam Delap (46') and Igor Jesus (88') scored to lead the “Tricky Trees” to victory against the Europa League champions, who are languishing at the bottom of the table. A goal by Alysson (74') wasn’t enough for Aston Villa.