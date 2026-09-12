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The streak is over

LIVE: Glasner’s Nottingham Concedes the Equalizer

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12.09.2026 05:00
Oliver Glasner celebrated his first win with his new club, Nottingham Forest.
Oliver Glasner celebrated his first win with his new club, Nottingham Forest.(Bild: GEPA)
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There it is—the first win! Oliver Glasner celebrates his first three points with his new club, Nottingham Forest. The “Tricky Trees” prevailed 2-1 on the road against Europa League champion Aston Villa.

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On their fourth attempt, Oliver Glasner and Xaver Schlager finally secured their first Premier League win of the season with Nottingham Forest. The club led by the two Austrians defeated Aston Villa 2-1 (0-0) on the road on Saturday. Liam Delap (46') and Igor Jesus (88') scored to lead the “Tricky Trees” to victory against the Europa League champions, who are languishing at the bottom of the table. A goal by Alysson (74') wasn’t enough for Aston Villa.

Schlager played the entire match
Nottingham Forest now has five points. Xaver Schlager playedthe entirematch in central midfield. Glasner continued his outstanding personal record in the coaching duel with Unai Emery, the five-time Europa League champion from Spain. In eight head-to-head matches, Glasner’s teams have secured six wins and two draws.

Affengruber made his debut
David Affengruber made his debut for Fulham in the 0-0 draw at Anfield Road against Liverpool, while Jannik Schuster started in defense for Brentford for the first time. Brentford’s match in Bournemouth ended 2-2. Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered another league setback with a 2–2 draw against Hull City (8 points), the promoted team that has gotten off to an excellent start to the season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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