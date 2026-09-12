The streak is over
LIVE: Glasner’s Nottingham Concedes the Equalizer
There it is—the first win! Oliver Glasner celebrates his first three points with his new club, Nottingham Forest. The “Tricky Trees” prevailed 2-1 on the road against Europa League champion Aston Villa.
On their fourth attempt, Oliver Glasner and Xaver Schlager finally secured their first Premier League win of the season with Nottingham Forest. The club led by the two Austrians defeated Aston Villa 2-1 (0-0) on the road on Saturday. Liam Delap (46') and Igor Jesus (88') scored to lead the “Tricky Trees” to victory against the Europa League champions, who are languishing at the bottom of the table. A goal by Alysson (74') wasn’t enough for Aston Villa.
Schlager played the entire match
Nottingham Forest now has five points. Xaver Schlager playedthe entirematch in central midfield. Glasner continued his outstanding personal record in the coaching duel with Unai Emery, the five-time Europa League champion from Spain. In eight head-to-head matches, Glasner’s teams have secured six wins and two draws.
Affengruber made his debut
David Affengruber made his debut for Fulham in the 0-0 draw at Anfield Road against Liverpool, while Jannik Schuster started in defense for Brentford for the first time. Brentford’s match in Bournemouth ended 2-2. Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered another league setback with a 2–2 draw against Hull City (8 points), the promoted team that has gotten off to an excellent start to the season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.