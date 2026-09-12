LIVE: Hütter’s Frankfurt team leads against FSV Mainz

Relief-bringing victories for Hütter and Ilzer

Hütter’s Frankfurt team moved into the middle of the table with four points. Former Mainz player Jonathan Burkhardt was the man of the match on his return. The forward set up Can Uzun with a cross (9th minute) and scored the 2-0 goal himself (45+1). Noah Atubolu, who had recently made a mistake, saved a penalty kick for the sixth consecutive time in the Bundesliga. Nadim Amiri was denied by the Frankfurt goalkeeper (43'). After Uzun’s second goal (60'), Philip Tietz scored a consolation goal (89').