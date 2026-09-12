German Bundesliga
LIVE: Hütter’s Frankfurt team leads against FSV Mainz
Despite a brace by Michael Gregoritsch, FC Augsburg lost the top spot in the German Bundesliga to SC Freiburg! The Austrian national team striker scored both of FCA’s goals in the 2-2 (0-1) draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Freiburg, which defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-0, and Borussia Dortmund (3-0 against SC Paderborn) remain perfect with maximum points after three rounds. The two Austrian coaches, Adi Hütter with Eintracht Frankfurt and Christian Ilzer with TSG Hoffenheim, celebrated their first wins of the season.
Eintracht won the local derby at Mainz 3-1 (2-0). One day after Schalke’s victory under coach Miron Muslic at Union Berlin, Ilzer became the third Austrian coach to celebrate a win in the Bundesliga. After two losses to start the season, Hoffenheim’s 2-1 victory over Stuttgart fell into the “flattering” category.
Gregoritsch Now Augsburg’s Sole Record Holder
“Are you crazy?” exclaimed the euphoric Augsburg stadium announcer after halftime. The ÖFB national team striker turned the game around against Leverkusen with his two-goal performance. First, “Spitz” used his long stride to slot a rolling shot past Bayer goalie Mark Flekken into the net (50th minute). Just five minutes later, Bayer failed to mark the Styrian on a corner kick, and he headed the ball in from a standing position.
With 38 goals, “Gregerl” is now the top scorer in Augsburg’s Bundesliga history. Only Toni Polster (90 goals) has scored more goals for an Austrian team in the German Bundesliga than he has (68). Patrick Schick secured a late point for Leverkusen—which had initially taken the lead through Christian Kofane (18th minute)—in the 89th minute.
Relief-bringing victories for Hütter and Ilzer
Hütter’s Frankfurt team moved into the middle of the table with four points. Former Mainz player Jonathan Burkhardt was the man of the match on his return. The forward set up Can Uzun with a cross (9th minute) and scored the 2-0 goal himself (45+1). Noah Atubolu, who had recently made a mistake, saved a penalty kick for the sixth consecutive time in the Bundesliga. Nadim Amiri was denied by the Frankfurt goalkeeper (43'). After Uzun’s second goal (60'), Philip Tietz scored a consolation goal (89').
Hoffenheim took an early lead through Adam Hlozek (13th minute), but conceded on a counterattack shortly after halftime. Maximilian Mittelstädt scored the equalizer for VfB, for whom 19-year-old Austrian Yanik Spalt came on as a substitute for the injured Angelo Stiller just past the half-hour mark. However, Hlozek, with his second goal off an assist from former Salzburg player Adam Daghim, secured the three points for Ilzer’s team. Stuttgart pressed in vain.
Freiburg sweeps aside Gladbach
Dortmund sealed the victory against Paderborn in the 80th minute. Felix Nmecha scored the 2-0 (80') and the 3-0 (89') for BVB, which had taken an early lead against a harmless promoted team through Fabio Silva (5'). Two goals by Dortmund’s striker Serhou Guirassy were disallowed for offside. Carney Chukwuemeka and Marcel Sabitzer both entered the game in the 65th minute. Sabitzer missed the chance to make it 3–0 with a chip that hit the crossbar.
A flustered Gladbach side, on its way to Freiburg’s best-ever start, proved to be a grateful opponent. Yannick Engelhardt (23rd, 79th) and Igor Matanovic (29th, 77th) each scored two goals for Philipp Lienhart’s team. Gladbach, sitting at the bottom of the table with no points, were down a man after Tim Kleindienst received a yellow-red card (52nd minute).
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