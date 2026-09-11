The haggling over Lugner’s millions continues

The court intends to delve deeply into the private life of the Lugner household. They’re discussing in detail who took on which household tasks and who slept where. The socialite’s health is also being widely discussed: “He made a very bad impression on me; he breathed like Darth Vader,” recalls a maintenance technician at Lugner City who also regularly performed work at his villa. He was surprised that Richard and Simone had separate living areas in the house. “It’s a long way between the rooms. I don’t think you’d be able to hear someone calling for help from there.”