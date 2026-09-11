Mercedes Dominates Practice – Problems at McLaren

Setback for World Champion Norris

Antonelli’s teammate George Russell, second in the standings 66 points behind his 20-year-old Silver Arrow teammate, finished fifth in the second free practice session (+0.337). Things did not go well at all for World Champion Lando Norris in the late afternoon. The Brit, who had recently been back in top form, had to pull his McLaren into the garage early due to a mechanical issue. And for Spain’s Formula 1 idol Fernando Alonso, too, there were more breaks than hoped for on the track—including the spectacular “Monumental” hairpin turn—ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, in front of spectators such as Real Madridgoalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and former soccer star David Beckham, had more downtime than hoped for on the track featuring the spectacular “Monumental” banked turn ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix (3 p.m.).