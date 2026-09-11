Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes Dominates Practice – Problems at McLaren

Nachrichten
11.09.2026 04:12
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli(Bild: AFP/OSCAR DEL POZO)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Mercedes also dominated the second practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was the fastest on Friday afternoon. McLaren experienced gearbox issues—and, of all people, world champion Lando Norris was unable to complete a single lap... 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap of the day during the second free practice session on the new Formula 1 circuit in Madrid. The Mercedes driver clocked a time of 1:33.662 on Friday, leaving the two Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc (+0.113) and Lewis Hamilton (+0.149), in second and third place. Arvid Lindblad (+0.228) posted the fourth-fastest time before losing control of his car in a turn and sliding into the track barrier.

Here are the final results:

The 19-year-old Racing Bulls driver was uninjured in the incident. Earlier, there had also been a violent crash during the Formula 2 free practice session. Thai driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak crashed his race car into the track barriers with great force coming out of Turn 19. The 20-year-old climbed out of the heavily damaged car on his own, which then caught fire. Black smoke billowed into the air.

(Bild: AFP/PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

Setback for World Champion Norris
Antonelli’s teammate George Russell, second in the standings 66 points behind his 20-year-old Silver Arrow teammate, finished fifth in the second free practice session (+0.337). Things did not go well at all for World Champion Lando Norris in the late afternoon. The Brit, who had recently been back in top form, had to pull his McLaren into the garage early due to a mechanical issue. And for Spain’s Formula 1 idol Fernando Alonso, too, there were more breaks than hoped for on the track—including the spectacular “Monumental” hairpin turn—ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, in front of spectators such as Real Madridgoalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and former soccer star David Beckham, had more downtime than hoped for on the track featuring the spectacular “Monumental” banked turn ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix (3 p.m.).

The drivers took every opportunity to gather experience and, above all, data on the new track, located right next to Real Madrid’s training center. “It was tricky at first because the track has so much grip,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Monza winner Antonelli had already made a strong showing in the first practice session, finishing second behind his teammate Russell. Leclerc and Hamilton were third and fourth behind them.

Here are the standings in the Drivers’ Championship:

This weekend, with the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, the Formula 1 circus is venturing into uncharted territory for the first time since Las Vegas three years ago. The highlight of the twisty circuit through the Spanish capital’s exhibition grounds is the spectacular high-speed banked turn known as “La Monumental.” Despite a lack of prior experience, Mercedes aims to build on Kimi Antonelli’s one-two finish ahead of George Russell—most recently at Monza—on the new “Madring.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
11.09.2026 04:12
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf