Bundesliga Live Updates
SV Ried vs. Red Bull Salzburg LIVE starting at 7:30 p.m.
Matchday 6 of the Austrian Bundesliga: SV Ried hosts Red Bull Salzburg. We’re covering the game live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 0–0.
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Red Bull Salzburg aims to solidify its claim to the Bundesliga lead with another win. With an away win in Ried today, the “Bulls” would sit atop the standings for at least two days. Haris Tabakovic, who has scored in each of his last four appearances, is once again expected to be a key factor in the victory. Ried aims to pool its energy against the favorites.
“Salzburg has improved tremendously in recent weeks. That’s also evident from their results, which include high-scoring, decisive victories. We have to be very, very solid defensively and can’t give Salzburg the chance to create many scoring opportunities,” said Stefan Schwab. The 35-year-old from Salzburg once played as a teenager in the Red Bull youth academy. His Ried team has recorded its only win of the season so far at home against GAK.
Most recently, coach Mario Despotovic’s team suffered a 2-3 loss in Hartberg. Salzburg, meanwhile, also crushed Rapid with a decisive 5-1 victory, including two goals by Tabakovic. Danny Röhl’s interim assessment is positive. In Ried, the German coach expected his team to “come out clear, alert, and consistent from the start, stick to our game plan, and take control of the match.”
Salzburg, in Top Form, Is Ried’s Bogey Team
Salzburg has played eleven matches under Röhl this season. They’ve recorded nine wins and two draws, with the team—which underwent a major overhaul this summer—scoring 32 goals in the process. Their record against Ried suggests this run will continue: In the most recent 13 league matchups, Salzburg has recorded ten wins and three draws. Ried has never experienced such a losing streak against any opponent in its Bundesliga history.
If Salzburg records its fifth win of the season, Tabakovic and company will leapfrog LASK to take first place in the standings. The Linz-based team won’t play until the conclusion of the sixth round on Sunday, when they face Sturm Graz. Röhl isn’t forced to make any lineup changes. For Ried, the availability of Jaedin Rhodes and Evan Eghosa Aisowieren is in question, and new signing Isaac Kiese Thelin is unlikely to be in the squad yet.
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