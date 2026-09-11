SV Ried vs. Red Bull Salzburg LIVE starting at 7:30 p.m.

If Salzburg records its fifth win of the season, Tabakovic and company will leapfrog LASK to take first place in the standings. The Linz-based team won’t play until the conclusion of the sixth round on Sunday, when they face Sturm Graz. Röhl isn’t forced to make any lineup changes. For Ried, the availability of Jaedin Rhodes and Evan Eghosa Aisowieren is in question, and new signing Isaac Kiese Thelin is unlikely to be in the squad yet.