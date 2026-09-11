2 Years of Psychological Warfare
Austrian Hostage in Niger: Rescue Underway
After nearly two years in the hands of terrorists, Eva Gretzmacher, a Vienna native who was kidnapped in Niger, West Africa, is finally set to be released. The Foreign Ministry speaks of “encouraging information.” And the hostage’s son is also full of hope: “After all this time, it’s an emotional moment for us!”
After months of uncertainty, the joyful news her family has been waiting for so long has arrived: Eva Gretzmacher is set to be released. Details regarding the 74-year-old’s handover to Austria are not yet known. “The complex and very dangerous process of her release and handover has not yet been successfully completed,” according to the Foreign Ministry.
“By Helicopter from the Border to Sabha”
“The hostage is currently on Libyan territory. She is scheduled to fly by helicopter from the border to Sabha before continuing her journey aboard a cargo plane to Benghazi…,” French journalist Walid Le Berbère explained on social media on Friday.
Son Fought for Her Release
Her son had repeatedly drawn public attention to his mother’s plight and called for greater political and diplomatic efforts: “After all this time, it’s an incredibly emotional moment for us. At the same time, we know that the process isn’t over yet. The situation in the Sahel is extremely complex and sensitive, and especially at this stage, we still need a little patience and calm. We now simply hope with all our hearts that everything can be brought to a successful conclusion and that we’ll be able to hold our mother in our arms again as soon as possible.”
The “Krone” reported on the case. The Viennese woman had been abducted at gunpoint from her home in Agadez, Niger, on January 11, 2025.
No Sign of Life for Months
The cultural mediator was abducted when she was 73 years old. For months, there was no sign of life from her—until her 74th birthday. The IS-affiliated group EIGS had a photo of her published through intermediaries. It shows a woman who has dedicated three decades of her life to helping the most vulnerable. She looks haggard and emaciated—held captive somewhere in the border region between Niger and Mali. After roughly 20 months in captivity, the long wait for her family may finally be coming to an end.
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