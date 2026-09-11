Austrian Hostage in Niger: Rescue Underway

Son Fought for Her Release

Her son had repeatedly drawn public attention to his mother’s plight and called for greater political and diplomatic efforts: “After all this time, it’s an incredibly emotional moment for us. At the same time, we know that the process isn’t over yet. The situation in the Sahel is extremely complex and sensitive, and especially at this stage, we still need a little patience and calm. We now simply hope with all our hearts that everything can be brought to a successful conclusion and that we’ll be able to hold our mother in our arms again as soon as possible.”