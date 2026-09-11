A Trip Back in Time to the '80s
Win tickets to Schallaburg!
Neon colors, cassette players, pop culture, and major social upheavals: The 1980s were loud, colorful, and full of change. In the exhibition “The ’80s – Boundaries Were a Thing of the Past” at Schallaburg, the decade comes back to life through November 15. With the “Krone,” you can experience this special journey through time for yourself.
The exhibition not only looks back at the major political and social events of the ’80s, but also at personal memories and the spirit of an entire generation. Fashion, music, media, technology, and everyday life changed rapidly—old boundaries were challenged, and new freedoms emerged.
Across more than 1,300 square meters of exhibition space, original objects and personal mementos ensure that visitors can immerse themselves deeply in the world of the 1980s. From music cassettes and cassette recorders to topics related to pop culture, politics, and design, there’s plenty to discover. You can find more information about the exhibition HERE.
Head to Schallaburg with “Krone”
The exhibition “The ’80s – Boundaries Were a Thing of the Past” is on view at Schallaburg through November 15. The “Krone” is now giving away a total of 150 tickets to the exhibition, which runs through November 15. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of September 29, and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Lower Austria” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
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Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
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