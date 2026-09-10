Former Boss Winkler Has Vanished! The VSV Faces the End

The VSV has completely crashed and burned! Is total collapse now looming? In one week, the Eagles were supposed to kick off the ICE League season—now the entire plan is on shaky ground. Two weeks ago, General Manager Martin Winkler (who took over in 2022 from VSV CFO Andreas Schwab and board spokesperson Gerald Rauchenwald) announced his resignation; on Wednesday, he stepped down from his position effective immediately. And since then, events have been unfolding rapidly, with more and more details coming to light.