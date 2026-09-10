A bombshell! Schöttel is on the verge of being fired by the ÖFB

Discontent over the approach

A bombshell that comes unexpectedly two months after the team’s elimination in the round of 32; the approach is reminiscent of the meeting at the end of January: At that time, Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll raised the issue of head coach Ralf Rangnick’s pay raise without having put it on the agenda beforehand. This secrecy led to heated discussions during the meeting. This time, too, there appears to be significant discontent over the approach—though that likely won’t change the fact that Schöttel will be stepping down after nine years in office.