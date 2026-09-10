After nine years
A bombshell! Schöttel is on the verge of being fired by the ÖFB
A bombshell at the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB): According to information from the “Krone,” sports director Peter Schöttel is on the verge of being fired! Another longtime team defender could take his place.
The agenda for Friday’s ÖFB supervisory board meeting in Vienna suggested a routine session: “Report from the sporting director” was listed, and Peter Schöttel was expected to present an analysis of the World Cup in the U.S. But the night before, word leaked out that the 59-year-old wouldn’t even be there—in fact, he’s on the verge of being fired.
Discontent over the approach
A bombshell that comes unexpectedly two months after the team’s elimination in the round of 32; the approach is reminiscent of the meeting at the end of January: At that time, Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll raised the issue of head coach Ralf Rangnick’s pay raise without having put it on the agenda beforehand. This secrecy led to heated discussions during the meeting. This time, too, there appears to be significant discontent over the approach—though that likely won’t change the fact that Schöttel will be stepping down after nine years in office.
Equally surprising: Instead of Schöttel, Rangnick is to appear before the supervisory board to answer questions regarding the World Cup. This is the same Rangnick who last attended a meeting of the governing body in August 2024, after which he had little kind to say about the executive committee and has not been seen since.
Equally intriguing: If Schöttel does not voluntarily step down, the executive board must submit a motion for his dismissal, which the supervisory board must approve by a simple majority.
Prödl is a topic of discussion
It is also still officially unclear who will take on the role of sporting director in the future. It will be interesting to see whether Rangnick turns to the German market again or gives an Austrian a chance this time: In any case, he has a very good relationship with Sebastian Prödl, the current head of the ÖFB’s youth teams.
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