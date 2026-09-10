2026 Vuelta a España
Gall Drops to 3rd Place Overall After Time Trial
As expected, Felix Gall has dropped from second to third place behind Primoz Roglic in the Vuelta’s flat individual time trial!
He trails the Slovenian by 1:24 minutes heading into the final two mountain stages. Gall also lost significant ground to leader Enric Mas over the 32.1-kilometer route from El Puerto de Santa María to Jerez; the Spaniard now leads him by 3:01 minutes. His spot on the podium is secure, with a lead of over two minutes over the riders behind him.
In the time trial, Gall finished no higher than 26th, 1:47 minutes behind the victorious Swiss rider Stefan Küng. However, the Decathlon captain’s lead in the general classification over fourth-place Richard Carapaz (24th) shrank only slightly to 2:16 minutes.
Gall was satisfied with this result. “I didn’t make any mistakes, I felt good, and I did what I could,” said Gall. The gaps to Roglic and Mas remained within acceptable limits, added the East Tyrolean.
Gall limited the damage
On Friday, the climbing specialist will have a chance to strike back, as a tough section follows with 4,000 meters of elevation gain and a mountain finish. The next day, on the penultimate day, the even more difficult queen stage is on the schedule. “A lot is still possible. But we’ll have to see how fatigue plays out. I still feel good, though—there are three days left,” said Gall.
Olympic time trial champion Roglic (Red Bull) finished fourth in the time trial, 19 seconds behind Küng. However, the four-time Vuelta winner from Slovenia still trails Mas—who has been in the lead since Tadej Pogacar’s withdrawal—by a total of 1:37 minutes.
The Spaniard from the Movistar team finished twelfth in the stage standings, 52 seconds behind.
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