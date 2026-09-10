Gall Drops to 3rd Place Overall After Time Trial

Gall limited the damage

On Friday, the climbing specialist will have a chance to strike back, as a tough section follows with 4,000 meters of elevation gain and a mountain finish. The next day, on the penultimate day, the even more difficult queen stage is on the schedule. “A lot is still possible. But we’ll have to see how fatigue plays out. I still feel good, though—there are three days left,” said Gall.