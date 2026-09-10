Fears of Riots
Identitarians “commemorate” the Siege of Vienna by the Turks
Vienna police are preparing for a tense Saturday. The far-right Identitarian Movement (IBÖ) has registered a rally on the Kahlenberg. Counter-demonstrations have also been announced. Mutual provocations and disruptive actions are expected.
The gathering is taking place under the slogan “Heroes of Vienna! Commemoration of the Second Siege of Vienna by the Turks in 1683.” The organizer expects around 200 participants. At the same time, there will be two counter-demonstrations: one is registered as a stationary rally on the Leopoldsberg, and another, with around 300 participants, will take place in the Heiligenstadt area.
Last march in Vienna was banned
Due to the expected mutual provocations, police will be on site with adequate forces to prevent, as much as possible, any encounters between the different groups and any riots, officials said. A demonstration by the far-right group planned for this summer in downtown Vienna had been banned by the police—on the grounds that a counter-demonstration had already been registered for the same route.
DSN Director Raises Possibility of a Ban on Activities
DSN Director Sylvia Mayer recently drew attention with the idea of a ban on the movement’s activities. “A ban on activities would be a possible measure and would, for example, make it much more difficult for the IBÖ to collect donations or receive support,” Mayer told the “Standard” on Wednesday. Under Austrian association law, dissolving an association would first require proof of criminal offenses committed by its leaders or structural violations of its own bylaws.
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