FPÖ Wants Private Clinics Instead of Hospital Outpatient Departments

The corresponding posters have been up in Upper Austria for several days. Three “concrete concepts from different policy areas” are to be unveiled in the coming weeks. The series kicked off with the topic of medical care and health. At 1.72 billion euros, this sector accounts for the largest share of the state budget, which totals 10 billion euros. Demographic trends and advances in medical technology will continue to drive up costs, but so will “unwanted developments,” says Haimbuchner.