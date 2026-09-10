Austria’s Largest Cannabis Plantation: “I Have a License”

Legal Fragrances and the Cuttings Business

The “scientist” pleads not guilty: “He claims that the cultivation of the plants is covered by a research license granted by the City of Vienna,” according to the prosecutor. Thanks to this license, he was permitted to produce 5 kilograms of THC annually—with the goal of developing a process to extract the THC from the plants and thus cultivate THC-free plants. Defense attorney Normann Hofstätter also reinforces this version of events in his closing argument: “My client is involved in the production and sale of Genetika. He has made a name for himself internationally with this, including in the U.S.” The focus, he explained, is on the production of fragrances.