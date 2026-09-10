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720 kilograms of drugs

Austria’s Largest Cannabis Plantation: “I Have a License”

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10.09.2026 13:16
The “manager” and the “scientist” are facing charges.
The “manager” and the “scientist” are facing charges.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AR, LPD Wien, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Anja Richter
Von Anja Richter

Investigators were quite astonished by how professionally a trio in Vienna-Liesing allegedly produced and sold cannabis on an industrial scale. They used a massive warehouse in Vienna. The two main defendants surprised the court during the trial with their claim of legitimacy: everything was legal thanks to a research license from the City of Vienna.

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The trio appearing before the judge on Thursday at the Vienna Regional Court: the “scientist” Mr. D., the “manager” Mr. K., and—as his attorney Christian Werner calls him—a “classic petty criminal,” Mr. S.—all three Austrians. They are said to be the masterminds behind Austria’s largest cannabis plantation, which was discovered in a warehouse in Vienna-Liesing. 

A warehouse equipped like a full-service hotel
Across 3,062 square meters, 9,720 cannabis plants were thriving there. Among other things, 720 kg of packaged cannabis herb and more than one million euros in cash were seized: “It’s astonishing how professionally the plantation was equipped,” the prosecutor told the jury court, “during the raid, officers encountered nine Serbs illegally employed as ‘Gärntner’ who were even living there. The warehouse was equipped like a full-service boarding house, with sleeping quarters, a kitchen, and video game consoles.”

The warehouse in Vienna-Liesing
The warehouse in Vienna-Liesing(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)
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During the raid, officers found nine Serbian nationals illegally employed as “harvesters” who were even living there.

Die Staatsanwältin im Prozess

Harvested cannabis leaves, packaged in small bundles, are said to have been stashed in rented storage units.

The proceedings against the “gardeners” were already underway and concluded—though not yet legally final—with prison sentences of several years. The trio, who are charged with drug trafficking among other offenses, now face similar sentences. 

Attorneys Normann Hofstätter and Christian Werner
Attorneys Normann Hofstätter and Christian Werner(Bild: AR)

Legal Fragrances and the Cuttings Business
The “scientist” pleads not guilty: “He claims that the cultivation of the plants is covered by a research license granted by the City of Vienna,” according to the prosecutor. Thanks to this license, he was permitted to produce 5 kilograms of THC annually—with the goal of developing a process to extract the THC from the plants and thus cultivate THC-free plants. Defense attorney Normann Hofstätter also reinforces this version of events in his closing argument: “My client is involved in the production and sale of Genetika. He has made a name for himself internationally with this, including in the U.S.” The focus, he explained, is on the production of fragrances.

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My client is involved in the production and sale of Genetika. He has made a name for himself internationally with this, including in the U.S.“

Anwalt Normann Hofstätter

D. also legally sold THC-free cuttings and earned a lot of money doing so: “3.55 million euros in one and a half years. He also paid taxes on that.” D. was also under surveillance for months; a tracking device was even installed on his car: “Throughout the entire period, there was no documented act of sale,” argues Hofstätter. However, the defendant has four prior convictions for drug trafficking, the most recent from 2015.

The “manager,” defended by Volkert Sachmann, also pleads not guilty. He, too, claims to have engaged exclusively in legal business involving cannabis cuttings.

The “petty criminal,” however, has pleaded guilty to some of the charges. He admits to having rented storage spaces and sold cannabis. “However, neither on behalf of nor in collaboration with the first defendant,” says attorney Werner. Verdicts are pending.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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