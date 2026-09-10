Win tickets to two major productions

A classic operetta full of love and humor

“The Csárdás Princess” by Emmerich Kálmán strikes a completely different note. This operetta classic blends grand emotions, humor, the glittering world of the aristocracy, and a roguish nightclub into a turbulent love story. At the center of the story is the celebrated chansonette Sylva Varescu, who falls in love with the aristocrat Edwin. But their different social statuses threaten to stand in the way of their love. Thus, the operetta not only tells a romantic story but also explores social expectations and the desire of people to decide for themselves how and whom they love.