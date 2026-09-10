Contest
Win tickets to two major productions
Musical or operetta? This fall, fans of both genres will get their money’s worth at Musiktheater Linz. With “Matilda—The Musical” and “The Csárdás Princess,” the program features two completely different but equally spectacular stage productions. The “Krone” is giving away 1x2 tickets for each of the two performances.
Who says children can’t change the world? Matilda proves otherwise. With her intelligence, imagination, and a healthy dose of courage, the young heroine stands up against injustice—and in doing so, wins not only the hearts of her friends but also those of the audience.
“Roald Dahl’s MATILDA – THE MUSICAL” is based on Roald Dahl’s best-selling novel and ranks among the most successful musicals of the past decades. With rousing songs, high-energy choreography, and a story about friendship, solidarity, and the courage to forge one’s own path, the production is aimed at the whole family.
A classic operetta full of love and humor
“The Csárdás Princess” by Emmerich Kálmán strikes a completely different note. This operetta classic blends grand emotions, humor, the glittering world of the aristocracy, and a roguish nightclub into a turbulent love story. At the center of the story is the celebrated chansonette Sylva Varescu, who falls in love with the aristocrat Edwin. But their different social statuses threaten to stand in the way of their love. Thus, the operetta not only tells a romantic story but also explores social expectations and the desire of people to decide for themselves how and whom they love.
Enter to Win
The “Krone” is giving away two tickets for each of the following productions:
- “Matilda – The Musical”: 2 tickets for the performance on November 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.,
- “The Csárdás Princess”: 2 tickets for the performance on November 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.,
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of October 5 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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