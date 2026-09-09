Selenskyj’s Plane “Nearly” Hit by a Drone

Moldovan President Maia Sandu described the incursion as a “serious threat to human life” and also condemned an attack on a border crossing with Ukraine in which two people were killed. A source in the Ukrainian Presidential Office described the situation in more nuanced terms, telling the AFP news agency: “There was an alert in Moldova when a Russian (drone) entered Moldovan and Romanian airspace.” The source described the claim that Zelenskyy had been in immediate danger as “exaggerated.”