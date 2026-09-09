During a trip to Oslo
Selenskyj’s Plane “Nearly” Hit by a Drone
The Ukrainian president was apparently nearly involved in a drone incident. According to Norwegian reports, “his flight” was nearly struck on its way to Oslo...
According to Norwegian reports, a plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was nearly struck by a drone in Moldova. “His flight was nearly struck by a drone as it took off in Moldova. That is the reality in which he lives,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told the NRK radio station on Wednesday evening.
Incident occurred on Tuesday
Støre did not provide any further details. According to CNN journalist Jim Sciutto, the incident reportedly took place on Tuesday as Zelenskyy took off for Oslo, where he arrived that evening. The Ukrainian president attended the funeral of King Harald V on Wednesday.
No information has yet been provided regarding the origin of the drone. Kyiv has also not commented on the incident. The only information known so far was that arrivals and departures at Chișinău Airport were temporarily suspended on Tuesday after two Russian drones entered Moldovan airspace.
One drone crashed in a field and sparked a fire, while the second continued flying into Romanian airspace. It is not known whether the Norwegian prime minister was referring to these incidents.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu described the incursion as a “serious threat to human life” and also condemned an attack on a border crossing with Ukraine in which two people were killed. A source in the Ukrainian Presidential Office described the situation in more nuanced terms, telling the AFP news agency: “There was an alert in Moldova when a Russian (drone) entered Moldovan and Romanian airspace.” The source described the claim that Zelenskyy had been in immediate danger as “exaggerated.”
In Oslo, Zelenskyy had discussed, among other things, Norwegian military aid for Ukraine—which is under attack by Russia—with Støre, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. According to Støre, Zelenskyy traveled on to Canada after the funeral.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.