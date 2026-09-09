New Zoning Plan
“Dancing Towers” Set to Take the Next Big Step
The “Dancing Towers” high-rise project in Linz is clearing its next political hurdle. The zoning plan for the area between Friedhofstraße, Anzengruberstraße, and Lenaustraße will first go before the Planning Committee and is then scheduled to be approved by the City Council on September 24.
The plan calls for three towers of varying heights—94, 72, and 51 meters. They are to be built on a site that is currently largely used for commercial purposes and heavily paved. The project envisages a mix of residential units, workspaces, services, and other commercial uses.
“One of the Most Significant Urban Development Projects”
“With this zoning plan, following a long and careful planning process, we are taking a significant step forward with one of the most important urban development projects of the coming years,” says Mayor and Planning Commissioner Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ). For him, it’s not just about the striking architecture: “The project creates new uses on a site that is currently heavily paved, opens the area to the public, and brings significantly more green space to the neighborhood.”
About 1,400 square meters to be unsealed
In fact, greening plays a major role in the plans. Approximately 1,400 square meters are to be unsealed. The plans include green islands with trees, green roofs, recreational and play areas, and water features. The building plinths are also to be greened.
The project was first presented to the Design Advisory Board in 2017
Of course, the project is not new. The “Dancing Towers” were first presented to the Linz Design Advisory Board back in 2017. Since then, the project has been revised several times and scaled back. In April 2024, the Design Advisory Board finally gave the green light to the revised concept. Now the ball is in the politicians’ court.
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