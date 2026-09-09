“Dancing Towers” Set to Take the Next Big Step

“One of the Most Significant Urban Development Projects”

“With this zoning plan, following a long and careful planning process, we are taking a significant step forward with one of the most important urban development projects of the coming years,” says Mayor and Planning Commissioner Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ). For him, it’s not just about the striking architecture: “The project creates new uses on a site that is currently heavily paved, opens the area to the public, and brings significantly more green space to the neighborhood.”