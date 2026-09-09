Two Parrots Are Still Missing in the Woods

An Unusually Large Number of Eggs

One of the birds—a female—apparently had to be transported to the Innviertel Animal Welfare Initiative along with a nesting box that had been hanging in the forest, which contained six parrot eggs, and housed there together in a quarantine room. “The size of the clutch puzzled us, because normally macaws lay two to a maximum of three eggs,” Greil emphasizes. But there won’t be any offspring anyway, as the female likely ate all the eggs due to stress.