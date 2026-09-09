Boys Got Lost on an Adventure Trip

Boys Were Stranded on Rocks

The two teenagers could no longer be reached by phone by the rescue teams. However, the 51-year-old was able to see the real-time location of his son’s cell phone and relay it to the rescue teams. The rescuers climbed up and were able to locate the two teenagers at 9:30 p.m., sitting on a ledge in the crumbly, steep terrain. Since they were not carrying equipment suitable for the terrain, they were provided with helmets, headlamps, and climbing harnesses. They were rappelled down about 30 meters and brought safely down to the valley using a “short rope.”