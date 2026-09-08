For several weeks
Mysterious Noise Around the Russian Embassy in Vienna
For several weeks now, residents and diplomats in Vienna’s embassy district in the Landstraße district have been confronted with an unexplained noise originating from the vicinity of the Russian Embassy. While the humming noise is considered a nuisance at the German Embassy, officials at the Russian Embassy claim not to have noticed it so far.
However, according to the Austrian Foreign Ministry, a complaint has now been filed with the Vienna City Council.
Although the humming noise—with a distinct component around 790 hertz—is clearly audible over a wide area, it is loudest in a public space that is currently a diplomatic hotspot in Vienna: on the street between the German and Russian embassies.
Security risk? “I wouldn’t go that far”
“There is a noise on Reisnerstraße, and it’s disruptive,” a German embassy spokeswoman confirmed to the APA late last week. She speculated that the noise sounded like a generator and might be caused by increased electricity consumption. When asked about a possible security risk, she said, “I wouldn’t go that far.”
“We don’t hear any noise at all”
No one at the Russian Embassy has noticed the noise. “We can confirm that we do not hear any noise and have not received any complaints from the neighborhood about it,” the embassy staff replied in writing to an inquiry on Monday. Furthermore, the embassy has no equipment that could produce such a noise at the mentioned frequency. It might be attributable to construction work currently being carried out near the embassy.
A few hours after the Russian statement, the noise was still audible, according to APA observations.
Unusual Roof Structure as a Clue
Although they could not prove it, nearby residents recently speculated that the noise might be originating from the grounds of the Russian Embassy. One possible clue: the embassy building in front of which the noise is loudest is characterized by an unusual roof structure, under which something was supposed to be concealed and hidden a few years ago. In any case, there is a documented case from 2013. A spokeswoman for the Vienna Building Authority explained upon inquiry that there had been a problem with that property at the time. “Apparently, an air conditioning unit was very loud,” she said.
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