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"Joint Solution"

World Championship Saved: Agreement Reached in Major Ice Hockey Dispute!

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07.09.2026 17:35
It appears that a solution acceptable to all parties has been found.
It appears that a solution acceptable to all parties has been found.(Bild: GEPA)
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As the Austrian Ice Hockey Association (ÖEHV) announced on Monday, a solution was reached through dialogue with the national team players regarding the increasingly heated dispute surrounding the issues of respect, recognition, and financial conditions. This should finally allow the focus to shift to the historic participation in the A World Championship in November.

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“The Austrian Ice Hockey Association (ÖEHV) and the women’s national team, represented by the ice hockey players’ union UNION within younion _ Die Daseinsgewerkschaft, have agreed on a joint solution to the issues discussed over the past few months,” the federation announced in an official press release on Monday, bringing a sense of relief to the domestic ice hockey community. 

The basis for the agreement was a list of demands covering nine topics submitted by the players. Over the past few weeks, these demands were debated during numerous rounds of talks and worked through.

New Compensation and Benefits Model
The key outcome is now a new compensation and remuneration model for all three senior national teams (women’s, men’s, and para), “which the parties involved have agreed upon, subject to specific legal details, and which will take effect in 2027,” according to the ÖEHV. In addition, further key points were finalized with the players, though these will not be disclosed in detail.

Anna Meixner
Anna Meixner(Bild: GEPA)

“For us, this agreement means above all that we can once again focus fully on the sport. The first A-level World Championship in the history of Austrian women’s ice hockey is a milestone. This makes it all the more important that we travel there as a united team and can focus on what matters most: representing Austria to the best of our ability,” said Anna Meixner, captain of the national women’s ice hockey team. 

This is a crucial point, as Austria’s women’s ice hockey team is set to make its debut at an A-level World Championship this November. The team now wants to finally focus fully on that. “With the new compensation model, improved support and housing standards, and other measures, we’re taking concrete steps that will tangibly benefit the team. Now we’re all looking forward to our historic first appearance at the A-level World Championship in November,” concluded ÖEHV Vice President Yasmin Stepina.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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