"Seriously in Danger"
After the CDU’s Election Debacle: Chancellor Merz Speaks Out
What’s next for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following his party’s election debacle in Saxony-Anhalt? On Monday afternoon, the CDU leader held his first press conference. During the conference, the 70-year-old expressed shock at the result but sent a clear message to the election winner, the AfD...
“This is the CDU’s worst defeat in years—in decades,” emphasized a contrite yet composed Merz. His party’s poor showing was painful, he said, and could not go unaddressed. The AfD’s sweeping victory in Saxony-Anhalt must have consequences.
“This shakes our party to its very foundations”
Earlier, according to his own statement, he had spoken to the CDU Federal Executive Committee of “a tectonic upheaval in our party system.” He continued: “This shakes our party to its very foundations. We cannot simply carry on with business as usual—not me, and not the federal government either.”
SPD and CDU “seriously in danger”
When asked whether the election results signaled “the end of the major mainstream parties,” Merz replied: “I cannot give a definitive answer to that question. I can only see that the two major parties we once had are in serious danger. This has been true of the SPD for some time now, but it applies to us as well,” said the chancellor.
The federal government must improve. In particular, we must do a better job of explaining our policies to the public.
Deutschlands Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (CDU)
Message to the AfD: “The minority is not the enemy of the majority”
At the same time, the 70-year-old sent a clear message to the AfD: “The minority is not theenemyof the majority.” The federal government will ensure that the Basic Law continues to apply—even if an AfD member becomes minister-president in Saxony-Anhalt. “If boundaries are crossed there, it will be corrected,” said the chancellor. This is also a message “to our friends in Europe.”
Merz Wants to Stick to the Government’s Reform Course
The CDU leader reminded SPD leader Lars Klingbeil of his speech on reform this spring at the Bertelsmann Foundation. He is firmly convinced that Germany needs reforms. The federal government must now implement them. “My determination to carry out the reform agenda remains unshaken,” Merz emphasized. At the same time, he added: “The living situation for many people is difficult.” He said he could understand “people’s fears.” In his opinion, the CDU must improve. “The public wants different answers.”
“The Threat from Russia Is Real”
In post-election polls in Saxony-Anhalt, the federal government’s aid to Ukraine was repeatedly cited as a reason for voting for the AfD. For Merz, however, this is by no means a reason to change his policy in this area. “The threat Russia poses to our security is not abstract. It is real,” the chancellor emphasized. If aid to Ukraine were to be halted, things would not get better, “but worse.”
Giving up is not an option for me!
Friedrich Merz (CDU)
Chancellor Rules Out Resignation
He refuses to consider stepping down. “I am aware of my personal responsibility in the state,” and he understands the shared situation, which “obligates us to continue our joint efforts.” He does not intend to shirk this responsibility.
Schulze Announces “Personnel Consequences”
Meanwhile, Saxony-Anhalt’s CDU Minister-President Sven Schulze announced “personnelconsequences”following the election debacle. He said he would present a plan to the CDU state executive committee of Saxony-Anhalt as early as Monday evening outlining how to move forward. The mandate to form a government lies with the AfD, Schulze said.
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