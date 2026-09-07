After the CDU’s Election Debacle: Chancellor Merz Speaks Out

Message to the AfD: “The minority is not the enemy of the majority”

At the same time, the 70-year-old sent a clear message to the AfD: “The minority is not theenemyof the majority.” The federal government will ensure that the Basic Law continues to apply—even if an AfD member becomes minister-president in Saxony-Anhalt. “If boundaries are crossed there, it will be corrected,” said the chancellor. This is also a message “to our friends in Europe.”