Five-time Olympic champion to sit out the ski season

With his guide Nico Haberl, Aigner also won all five possible Crystal Globes last winter—the overall World Cup as well as the titles in downhill, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom. “Over the past few years, I’ve experienced and achieved so much with my team, my guide, and everyone around me. I’m very grateful for that; the sport has given me so much and will continue to be an important part of my life. But now I want to focus on my education and take advantage of this opportunity. I’m looking forward to taking a break from racing for a while. After that, I’ll see where my path leads me,” said Aigner.