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Association Confirms:

Five-time Olympic champion to sit out the ski season

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07.09.2026 11:04
Johannes Aigner will not be competing this winter.
Johannes Aigner will not be competing this winter.(Bild: GEPA)
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Johannes Aigner is taking a break from his para-skiing career. The five-time Paralympic champion and four-time world champion wants to focus entirely on his education in the coming months and step away from elite sports for a year, according to a press release from the ÖSV.

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“After much consideration, I have decided not to compete in the World Cup this year and to take some time off. Now is the right time for me to take a step back and focus on my high school diploma. That has fallen by the wayside a bit in recent years, and I’ve realized that I want to devote more time to my education now. I want to take this year off without knowing yet what will happen afterward. After this break, I’ll decide whether and in what capacity I’ll return to elite sports,” the 21-year-old Aigner is quoted as saying in a press release from the Austrian Ski Federation.

Sweeping the Board
At the Paralympics in Cortina last winter, the Lower Austrian raced his way to one bronze and three gold medals; in addition, five other Paralympic medals and eight World Championship medals adorn Aigner’s collection of medals. 

Johannes Aigner and Nico Haberl
Johannes Aigner and Nico Haberl(Bild: Ski Austria)

With his guide Nico Haberl, Aigner also won all five possible Crystal Globes last winter—the overall World Cup as well as the titles in downhill, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom. “Over the past few years, I’ve experienced and achieved so much with my team, my guide, and everyone around me. I’m very grateful for that; the sport has given me so much and will continue to be an important part of my life. But now I want to focus on my education and take advantage of this opportunity. I’m looking forward to taking a break from racing for a while. After that, I’ll see where my path leads me,” said Aigner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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