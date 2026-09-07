Association Confirms:
Five-time Olympic champion to sit out the ski season
Johannes Aigner is taking a break from his para-skiing career. The five-time Paralympic champion and four-time world champion wants to focus entirely on his education in the coming months and step away from elite sports for a year, according to a press release from the ÖSV.
“After much consideration, I have decided not to compete in the World Cup this year and to take some time off. Now is the right time for me to take a step back and focus on my high school diploma. That has fallen by the wayside a bit in recent years, and I’ve realized that I want to devote more time to my education now. I want to take this year off without knowing yet what will happen afterward. After this break, I’ll decide whether and in what capacity I’ll return to elite sports,” the 21-year-old Aigner is quoted as saying in a press release from the Austrian Ski Federation.
Sweeping the Board
At the Paralympics in Cortina last winter, the Lower Austrian raced his way to one bronze and three gold medals; in addition, five other Paralympic medals and eight World Championship medals adorn Aigner’s collection of medals.
With his guide Nico Haberl, Aigner also won all five possible Crystal Globes last winter—the overall World Cup as well as the titles in downhill, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom. “Over the past few years, I’ve experienced and achieved so much with my team, my guide, and everyone around me. I’m very grateful for that; the sport has given me so much and will continue to be an important part of my life. But now I want to focus on my education and take advantage of this opportunity. I’m looking forward to taking a break from racing for a while. After that, I’ll see where my path leads me,” said Aigner.
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