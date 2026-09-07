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But Drought as a Risk

Agricultural machinery manufacturer Pöttinger is growing again

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07.09.2026 10:30
Pöttinger, based in Upper Austria, is a manufacturer of agricultural machinery.
Pöttinger, based in Upper Austria, is a manufacturer of agricultural machinery.(Bild: Michaela Läng)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

At agricultural machinery manufacturer Pöttinger, headquartered in Grieskirchen (Upper Austria), revenue rose slightly—by five percent to 485 million euros—in the 2025/26 fiscal year that ended in late July. However, the drought-stricken summer is casting a shadow over the outlook.

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Pöttinger manufactures various types of agricultural machinery, such as plows and seeders. This current moderate revenue growth was preceded by a significant decline: In the 2022/23 fiscal year, revenue was still at 641 million euros—the following year, it fell to 461 million euros. Now, there is once again a slight increase of five percent.

Drought “Will Change the Situation”
Despite ongoing geopolitical challenges, “early signs of stabilization” in the markets were still visible until a few weeks ago, says Gregor Dietachmayr, spokesperson for Pöttinger’s management board. However, due to the drought in almost all European countries and the resulting “lower agricultural yields, the situation will change.”

The 2025/26 fiscal year that just ended, however, was satisfactory. Dietachmayr described developments in the field of forage harvesting technology as encouraging. Market shares remained at a high level and were expanded in the haymaking equipment and loader wagon segments, the company stated, without providing exact figures.

90% is exported
The export ratio remained stable at 90 percent, with France and Germany among the most important markets. The number of employees decreased by one percent to 2,100. Exactly 1,173 of them work in Austria, 407 in the Czech Republic, 208 in Germany, 76 in Italy, and the remaining 217 at other Pöttinger branches worldwide.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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