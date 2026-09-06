Hikers Fell into a Glacier Crevasse on the Dachstein

Friend Was Swept Away

However, the Randkluftsteig ends at an elevation of 2,700 meters in the upper section of the Hallstätter Glacier, which is currently heavily covered with crevasses. The two decided to descend the ice field—which has a gradient of about 40 degrees—as a glacier rope team, connected by a 10-meter section of rope, at the same time. Just a few meters into the steeply sloping glacier, the climber at the rear of the rope team lost his footing and fell. As the first climber slid down, the second man was dragged along with him, and both fell into a crevasse below. Despite suffering serious injuries, one of the two was still able to make an emergency call.