Hackers Post Highly Sensitive Emergency Data Online

Are the perpetrators trying to buy protection?

However, the situation in incidents like the one in Berlin is very difficult: “The data is in the hands of criminals, and in many cases, its release has very harmful consequences. So far, I am not aware of any case where a payment was made and the data was still released.” However, it is reasonable to assume that the perpetrators—who mostly live in Eastern European countries—made this data available to the authorities there in order to buy protection from investigations against themselves, Fischer told the dpa.