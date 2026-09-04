Formula 1 in Italy
Mercedes Strikes Back in Second Monza Practice Session
Mercedes driver George Russell set the fastest lap on Friday during the second practice session for the Italian Grand Prix. The Briton thus relegated Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and teammate Kimi Antonelli to the next spots. Meanwhile, things aren’t going according to plan yet for Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at Monza.
Russell set the fastest lap in Friday’s second session with a time of 1:22.559, just ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (+0.120 sec.) and championship leader Kimi Antonelli (+0.141) in the second Mercedes. However, the Italian local hero will start from the very back of the grid in Sunday’s Grand Prix (3:00 p.m.) due to an unauthorized engine change in his Silver Arrow.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER to catch up on:
World Champion Lando Norris took fourth place (+0.384) ahead of Lewis Hamilton (+0.457) in the second Ferrari and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri (+0.469). Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who sat out the first practice session in favor of rookie driver Ayumu Iwasa, finished ninth (+0.818). In the first session, Leclerc had set the fastest time, ensuring a perfect start for the Scuderia at its home race.
Here are the final results:
Here are the standings in the Drivers’ World Championship:
Antonelli More Relaxed Due to Grid Penalty
In the overall World Championship standings, Antonelli leads by 59 points over his teammate Russell and Hamilton. However, this cushion is in jeopardy because the rising star must hope to make up ground during the race. “In a way, it helps take the pressure off. Although, of course, I’d much rather fight for pole position and start from the front. But somehow, it makes me feel a little more relaxed heading into the weekend,” said Antonelli. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, Formula 1 announced on Friday that the car unveilings for 2027 will take place next February (18th–20th) as part of a three-day fan festival in Milan.
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