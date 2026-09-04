Mercedes Strikes Back in Second Monza Practice Session

Antonelli More Relaxed Due to Grid Penalty

In the overall World Championship standings, Antonelli leads by 59 points over his teammate Russell and Hamilton. However, this cushion is in jeopardy because the rising star must hope to make up ground during the race. “In a way, it helps take the pressure off. Although, of course, I’d much rather fight for pole position and start from the front. But somehow, it makes me feel a little more relaxed heading into the weekend,” said Antonelli. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.