The specter of the AfD: “… then the CDU is finished!”

The AfD will likely need an absolute majority to govern

Whether the AfD will actually secure an absolute majority in terms of seats and thus take over the state government depends on whether—in addition to the CDU and The Left—the smaller parties clear the five-percent threshold and enter the state parliament. The fact is: If the AfD does not secure an absolute majority, it will not be able to appoint the future state premier, as all parties have ruled out a coalition with the far-right party in advance. Only BSW founder Sarah Wagenknecht indicated beforehand that her party could very well help an AfD Minister-President come to power.