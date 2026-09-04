Monza: Ferrari Sets the Pace Right Away on Home Turf

In the overall World Championship standings, Antonelli leads by 59 points over his teammates Russell and Hamilton. However, this lead is in jeopardy because the young Silver Arrow star must start from the back of the grid due to an unauthorized engine change. “In a way, it helps take the pressure off. Although, of course, I’d much rather be fighting for pole position and starting from the front. But somehow, it makes me feel a little more relaxed heading into the weekend,” said Antonelli.