First Practice Session
Monza: Ferrari Sets the Pace Right Away on Home Turf
Ferrari immediately sets the pace in the first practice session at its home race in Monza. Charles Leclerc “won” the first showdown against teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Ferrari got off to a perfect start at its home Formula 1 race in Monza. In the first practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap, while his teammate Lewis Hamilton finished second. The Scuderia is providing both of its drivers with a new engine spec for Sunday’s race (3:00 p.m.). The first practice laps fueled the Tifosi’s hopes for an emotional home victory. Mercedes driver George Russell finished third in practice.
Here’s the live ticker to catch up on:
Here are the detailed results:
Here are the standings in the Drivers’ World Championship:
His teammate Kimi Antonelli, who is competing in his home country as the championship leader, had to settle for fifth place behind Red Bull driver Liam Lawson.
In the overall World Championship standings, Antonelli leads by 59 points over his teammates Russell and Hamilton. However, this lead is in jeopardy because the young Silver Arrow star must start from the back of the grid due to an unauthorized engine change. “In a way, it helps take the pressure off. Although, of course, I’d much rather be fighting for pole position and starting from the front. But somehow, it makes me feel a little more relaxed heading into the weekend,” said Antonelli.
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