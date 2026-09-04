The Last Few Spots for the Wörthersee Marathon

By the way: If you’d rather tackle the 42.195 kilometers together, you can participate in the Team Marathon as a relay race and thus share the lap around Lake Wörthersee among several people—and their legs. The three official handoff points are located in Reifnitz at kilometer 9, in Velden at kilometer 21.5, and in Pörtschach at kilometer 31.5. This means that individual runners will face legs of varying lengths.