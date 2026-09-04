Enter and win!
The Last Few Spots for the Wörthersee Marathon
Turquoise-blue water, a late-summer atmosphere, and 42 kilometers against one of Austria’s most beautiful backdrops: On September 27, the Wörthersee Marathon will make its debut. But anyone who wants to participate faces a problem: The race has long been sold out. The “Krone” is giving away the last few spots!
On Sunday, September 27, the starting gun will go off at 9 a.m. The finish line will remain open until 6 p.m.—giving runners a total of nine hours to complete the 42 kilometers. That’s why everyone who wants to take a particularly leisurely run—or even a walk—around Lake Wörthersee is especially welcome.
The start and finish of the Wörthersee Marathon are located at the Klagenfurt beach. From there, the route initially follows the scenic and hilly southern shore toward Velden. After the half-marathon mark, the course flattens out and becomes faster: passing through Pörtschach and Krumpendorf, it finally leads back to the Carinthian capital.
Refreshment Stations, Cheering Zones, and More
Runners also don’t have to worry much about refreshments. Large refreshment stations are set up roughly every five kilometers along the course, along with six additional water stations. In addition to water and sports drinks, fruit is available starting at kilometer 15, followed later by salty snacks—and at kilometer 30, there’s even cold brew to provide a little energy boost for the final quarter.
Several cheering zones and a dedicated boat full of fans will create the perfect atmosphere! The idea is catching on: More than 8,000 runners from over 36 countries are expected to attend the premiere of this extraordinary sporting event. Around 4,200 of them will tackle the entire lap around the lake. This will turn Lake Wörthersee into a major running stage at the end of September.
By the way: If you’d rather tackle the 42.195 kilometers together, you can participate in the Team Marathon as a relay race and thus share the lap around Lake Wörthersee among several people—and their legs. The three official handoff points are located in Reifnitz at kilometer 9, in Velden at kilometer 21.5, and in Pörtschach at kilometer 31.5. This means that individual runners will face legs of varying lengths.
Sold out! “Krone” readers can still participate
Regular starting spots are sold out. If you still don’t want to miss the premiere, our contest gives you another chance to secure a spot at the starting line. Enter, win a starting spot, and run around Lake Wörthersee on September 27 alongside thousands of other running enthusiasts!
Contest: Wörthersee Marathon on September 27, 2026
Prizes to be won:
- 4 marathon starting spots
- 1x marathon relay for two people (one half-marathon each)
- 1x marathon relay for three people (one half marathon, two quarter marathons)
- 1 team marathon for four people (one quarter marathon each)
The “Krone” is giving away the last remaining starting spots for the Wörthersee Marathon in a drawing among all “Krone” subscribers (print & digital). If you’re a subscriber as of the entry deadline on September 6 at 11:59 p.m., send an email with the keyword “Marathon” to gewinnspiel.kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at, and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
Important: Be sure to include your first name, last name, gender, date of birth, email address, mailing address, phone number, emergency contact (name & phone number), and expected finish time!
If you win, be sure to keep the entire weekend free: Race numbers will be distributed on Friday, September 25, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Runner’s Beach Club at the Klagenfurt Beach. Please note: Race numbers will not be distributed on Sunday.
- Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026
- Start: 9 a.m.
- Start & Finish: Klagenfurt Beach
- Distance: 42.195 kilometers
- Cutoff time: 6:00 p.m. – up to 9 hours
- Race Number: Pick up on Friday, September 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Saturday, September 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Klagenfurt Beach. No race numbers will be issued on race day!
- Refreshments: Aid stations approximately every 5 km, plus additional water stations
- Getting There: Public transportation is strongly recommended due to road closures and detours. The Klagenfurt West train station is about one kilometer from the start line, and the “Klagenfurt Strandbad” bus stop is right next to the event grounds.
- Parking: Free and paid parking options are available around the Strandbad. At Lakeside Park, the designated parking areas and the parking garage can be used free of charge during the marathon weekend.
- Coat check: When you pick up your race number, you’ll receive a designated coat check bag that can be dropped off at the Strandbad on race day and picked up again after the race.
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