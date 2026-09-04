Alexander Zverev Fights His Way Into the Third Round

The 29-year-old has already spent nearly ten hours on the court in just two matches. “That’s why you go to the gym and train—to be able to get through these tough moments and pull through matches like this, even when you’re not playing your best tennis. I hope I’ll start playing better again at some point, but right now I’m just happy to be in the third round.” Next, the world No. 2 will face 25th-seeded Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.