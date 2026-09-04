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A Five-Set Thriller

Alexander Zverev Fights His Way Into the Third Round

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04.09.2026 06:22
Alexander Zverev is through to the third round.
Alexander Zverev is through to the third round.(Bild: AP/Frank Franklin II)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Alexander Zverev has advanced to the third round of the US Open after a hard-fought match. The German defeated France’s Quentin Halys early Friday morning (local time) after four and a half hours, with scores of 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), and 6-3.

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Top-seeded Alexander Zverev survived another grueling night session at the U.S. Open, narrowly advancing to the third round after 2:00 a.m. local time. After a largely lackluster performance, the German defeated French underdog Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 at the major tennis tournament in New York. Meanwhile, his chances of winning a second Grand Slam title improved following the exits of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur.

Quentin Halys (left) and Alexander Zverev
Quentin Halys (left) and Alexander Zverev(Bild: AP/Frank Franklin II)

French Open champion Zverev, much like in his five-set opening-round victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego, did not look like championship form, but he still won this marathon match after 4 hours and 33 minutes. “My performance was pretty terrible, to be honest, but I won—that’s the most important thing,” Zverev said after the grueling battle, which once again took place in high humidity at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  The 29-year-old has already spent nearly ten hours on the court in just two matches. “That’s why you go to the gym and train—to be able to get through these tough moments and pull through matches like this, even when you’re not playing your best tennis. I hope I’ll start playing better again at some point, but right now I’m just happy to be in the third round.” Next, the world No. 2 will face 25th-seeded Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.

Canadian No. 3 Out, Rybakina Advances
Nevertheless, Zverev can look ahead with hope. That’s because in his half of the draw, third-seeded Auger-Aliassime of Canada and de Minaur (6) of Australia were both eliminated. In the absence of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who is out with an injury, former champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia was also eliminated early.

For Auger-Aliassime, the tournament is already over.
For Auger-Aliassime, the tournament is already over.(Bild: AFP/MATTHEW STOCKMAN)

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina gave Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro no chance, winning 6-2, 6-4. The Kazakhstani, who can reach the top of the rankings by winning the title in New York, will next face Ukraine’s Yulia Starodubzeva. Local favorite Coco Gauff defeated Spain’s Paula Badosa 6-4, 7-6(5). In the next round, Gauff will face Cristina Bucsa of Spain. Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek, and Naomi Osaka have also advanced to the third round.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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