Letter Claiming Responsibility for Attack on Substation

No Specific Guidelines for Operators Yet

However, specific guidelines for operators have not yet been issued. The Kritis Framework Act, which took effect in March 2026, establishes for the first time nationwide and cross-sectoral minimum requirements for the physical protection of critical infrastructure. The German federal government has not yet presented the necessary implementing regulations. When asked, the Ministry of the Interior did not provide a timeline. “The federal government is working intensively on the implementation of the Kritis Framework Act,” the spokesperson explained.