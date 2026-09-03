Lieutenant General Vodosek Named New Chief of the Austrian Armed Forces

Previous Favorite Has Fallen Out of Favor

Hofbauer, the Austrian Armed Forces’ chief of planning, had long been considered a shoo-in and enjoys great popularity among the troops. However, he is said to have “fallen out of favor” because he wrote the critical National Defense Report. The report stated that the Austrian Armed Forces would have to scale back and delay its “2032+ Development Plan” due to a lack of funding. The new Chief of the General Staff, Vodosek, is criticized for his ties to the ÖVP. The head of the Defense Procurement Agency has fewer supporters than Hofbauer.