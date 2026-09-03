When “kumma” becomes a comma by mistake

“We had a Bosnian nurse in the course who described the following situation to us: During a team meeting, someone told him that a new patient had been admitted to the ward. But instead of ‘kumma,’ he understood ‘Koma’ and was completely flabbergasted when he entered the room and the patient was able to speak to him. The Bosnian said, quite excitedly, that the comatose patient had woken up,” says Dominik Klinger, explaining why the local dialect often seems like a secret language to immigrants, even if they have a good command of German.