Blaufränkisch “X” Enters Its Second Round

Aging and Taste

The grapes for the 2016 Blaufränkisch “X” come from the coveted Dürrau vineyard in Horitschon and were harvested by hand. After 18 months in small oak barrels, six months in a 2,400-liter wooden cask, and a total of ten years of aging, the wine has reached its ideal drinking window—with deep complexity, refined tannins, and impressive structure.“To enjoy the wine at its best, it should be decanted for about two hours,”recommends Michael Kerschbaum. It pairs particularly well with beef, grilled meats, or aged cheeses.