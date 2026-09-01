Enter & Win
Blaufränkisch “X” Enters Its Second Round
Michael Kerschbaum continues his passion project: Following last year’s successful debut, the second edition of the ten-year-aged Blaufränkisch “X” will be released on October 1, 2026. This time, the 2016 vintage will be released in a limited edition of 3,000 hand-painted and numbered bottles, and you can win one of these exclusive bottles.
With the Blaufränkisch “X,” Michael Kerschbaum is pursuing a clear vision: top-quality wines should not be opened too early. Instead, he wants to make a Blaufränkisch available at its optimal drinking maturity—after ten years of aging and precisely when it has reached its full potential.
“With this wine, I want to show just how magnificent Blaufränkisch can be when given time. Blaufränkisch ‘X’ is no compromise. It is the result of ten years of patience and precision.”
Robert Kerschbaumer
The foundation for this project was laid by his father, Paul Kerschbaum, who began viticulture with three hectares in Horitschon in the late 1980s. He quickly made a name for himself in the Austrian red wine scene and is considered a pioneer of Blaufränkisch. Once largely unknown, this grape variety is now sought after worldwide—a success story to which the Kerschbaum Winery has also contributed significantly.
Today, Michael Kerschbaum runs the winery together with his wife Stephanie and a young team. On approximately 40 hectares, they produce red wines with strong character, focusing on origin, precision, and aging potential. Father and son continue to share a close and respectful relationship, fueled by passion and a strong commitment to quality.
Aging and Taste
The grapes for the 2016 Blaufränkisch “X” come from the coveted Dürrau vineyard in Horitschon and were harvested by hand. After 18 months in small oak barrels, six months in a 2,400-liter wooden cask, and a total of ten years of aging, the wine has reached its ideal drinking window—with deep complexity, refined tannins, and impressive structure.“To enjoy the wine at its best, it should be decanted for about two hours,”recommends Michael Kerschbaum. It pairs particularly well with beef, grilled meats, or aged cheeses.
Each bottle bears a hand-painted golden “X”—the symbol for the number ten, representing the aging period and the special character of this edition. Wine lovers can already reserve their personal preferred number. With each new edition, another vintage is released after ten years of aging. Even before the official launch, interested parties can reserve their preferred number directly with the winery at www.kerschbaum.at,
Enter to Win
The “Krone” is giving away one of only 3,000 bottles of the 10-year-aged Blaufränkisch “X.” Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on September 9, and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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