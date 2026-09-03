Outraged Mountain Guide: “The Video Paints Me in a Bad Light”

“Who cares about the backstory?”

The Styrian doesn’t have much to say about the incident itself, merely: “There’s no point in sugarcoating it—you can’t anyway. The video doesn’t show me in a good light.” In any case, he doesn’t want to take sole responsibility for the outburst: “It was a clash between two people who are ego-driven. But who cares about the backstory—how this scene came about?”