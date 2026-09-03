Was there a backstory?
Outraged Mountain Guide: “The Video Paints Me in a Bad Light”
The video is “unflattering,” he said. Furthermore, two “ego-driven” people had clashed. That was the brief statement from the mountain guide who lost his temper on the Großglockner and attacked a climber. In any case, his statements don’t exactly come across as reasonable...
The video, which shows the incident on the Großglockner on August 22, sparked horror and heated discussions: The footage shows an altercation at an altitude of about 3,000 meters on a narrow, exposed descent—a particularly bad place for a physical altercation that was unnecessary to begin with.
A Styrian mountain guide had passed a Polish couple. The Polish man politely asked the Austrian to wait and received a harsh reply: “I’m a mountain guide, shut your mouth!” Followed by a threat: “I’m coming up there to punch you!” The Polish man also raised his voice. In fact, the man from Schladming, visibly agitated, turned back on the steep slope and came uncomfortably close to his opponent: “Behave yourself,” he shouted in his face.
The Polish man posted footage of the incident on Instagram. A wave of outrage followed; the mountain guide was tracked down and surrendered his license shortly thereafter.
“Just a side job”
Now the man from Styria has spoken out with a written statement to the “Kleine Zeitung”—and appears remarkably calm about losing his job: “That was just a small part of it, a side job. When one door closes, another one opens.”
It was a meeting of two people infected with ego.
Der ehemalige Bergführer
“Who cares about the backstory?”
The Styrian doesn’t have much to say about the incident itself, merely: “There’s no point in sugarcoating it—you can’t anyway. The video doesn’t show me in a good light.” In any case, he doesn’t want to take sole responsibility for the outburst: “It was a clash between two people who are ego-driven. But who cares about the backstory—how this scene came about?”
According to the Polish man, there had been no prior encounter with the man from Styria before the scene was filmed. And the former mountain guide apparently didn’t want to go into more detail in his statement...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.