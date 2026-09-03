Big Ambitions
Formula 1 World Champion Founds His Own Racing Team
Reigning Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris has co-founded his own racing team, “LN4 Fusion,” which is set to compete in several junior series starting in 2027. The goal is clear: to support young talents on their path to Formula 1.
According to Norris, this is by no means a small side project. “LN4 Fusion” is set to establish itself as a major force in formula racing over the long term. “I’m very excited. This is one of the biggest things I’ve ever been involved in that isn’t directly related to my own Formula 1 career,” Norris told Sky Sports ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.
Launch as early as 2027
The team is set to compete in Formula 3 asearlyas next season. To this end, selected assets from the former Formula 3 team AIX Racing have been acquired. At the same time, the application process for a future entry into Formula 2 is underway. “LN4 Fusion” also plans to compete in other junior series. In 2027, teams are set to compete in Italian Formula 4 and Formula Regional. There are also long-term plans to enter British Formula 4. Alongside Norris, a high-profile group of investors led by Dan Richards is backing the project.
“We want to be the best”
Norris leaves no doubt about the team’s ambitions. “Of course, we want to be the best. We want to become the leading formula racing team,” the McLaren star made clear. “LN4 Fusion’s” headquarters are set to be built in Veneto, Italy, where a new facility is currently under construction. Additionally, a British location in Cambridgeshire is planned.
Youth development program independent of the racing team
In addition to the racing team, Norris is launching the “LN4 Legacy Program.” The fully funded youth development program is intended to operate independently of the main team. The goal is to provide targeted support to talented drivers who lack the financial resources to fight their way to the top through the junior series. The program will be run by ADD Management under the leadership of Julian Rouse.
Norris knows from personal experience how much money is required on the path to Formula 1. His family was able to finance his career all the way up to Formula 2. Many other talented drivers do not have that opportunity. “This is my way of giving something back,” Norris explained. He wants to use his infrastructure, his partners, and his knowledge to give other drivers a chance. According to the world champion, hundreds of thousands—and even millions—will be invested in the project.
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