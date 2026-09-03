Formula 1 World Champion Founds His Own Racing Team

Norris knows from personal experience how much money is required on the path to Formula 1. His family was able to finance his career all the way up to Formula 2. Many other talented drivers do not have that opportunity. “This is my way of giving something back,” Norris explained. He wants to use his infrastructure, his partners, and his knowledge to give other drivers a chance. According to the world champion, hundreds of thousands—and even millions—will be invested in the project.