Russian Connections
Leipzig Drone Terrorists Likely Identified
Following the attempted bomb attack on cargo planes at Leipzig Airport and accusations that the Kremlin was responsible, investigators have two potential perpetrators in their sights. According to media reports, the suspects are men with ties to Russia.
As reported by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung,” NDR, and WDR, they are a Russian-born man with a Latvian passport and a man from Belarus with a Russian passport who is already “known to authorities.”
The two men are believed to be behind the drone attack that nearly caused a catastrophe at Leipzig Airport—and for which the German federal government officially blamed the Kremlin on Tuesday.
During the press conference on Russia’s involvement, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt merely “referred to individuals involved who acted on behalf of Russian government agencies” and spoke of “low-level agents.” Now it has come to light that one of the two was apparently no stranger to the authorities.
According to the media report, investigators are certain they know the logistics coordinator and instructor behind the planned attack in Leipzig. The Russian-born man with a Latvian passport apparently entered Germany via Berlin’s BER Airport at the end of July and is said to have then traveled toward Leipzig in a rental car. He is also said to have connections to the Russian intelligence service. Two days before the failed drone attack, the suspect left Germany again—once more by plane via BER.
At the crime scene, DNA traces led to the second suspect. A comparison with European databases yielded matches in Lithuania and Finland. This is how the authorities reportedly identified a man from Belarus who had already come to their attention in various countries for other crimes.
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