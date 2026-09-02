“Do Not Respond”: AK Warns All Members

Chamber of Labor Warns of Fake News

However, it is still unclear exactly what data—and how much of it—the criminals extracted; “this cannot be determined due to the attackers’ deliberate efforts to cover their tracks,” the letter from the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor states. In any case, the advocacy group is now urging its members to exercise particular caution: “If you receive text messages, WhatsApp messages, or emails from a sender labeled ‘Upper Austria Chamber of Labor’ in which, for example, payments are offered to you, do not respond to these messages.” Under no circumstances should you disclose your bank details, the letter continues. And: “We are currently not contacting our members regarding payouts from bonus promotions or sweepstakes.”