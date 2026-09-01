Another terror alert!
Explosive Device Discovered at German Power Plant
Another terror alert in Germany: This time, the focus is on a substation not far from a lignite-fired power plant in Brandenburg. According to reports, “unconventional explosive and incendiary devices” were discovered—and there was also an explosion.
An attack involving at least one explosion at a substation at the Jänschwalde coal-fired power plant in southern Brandenburg has caused damage, according to consistent reports from several media outlets.
Early Tuesday morning, several so-called unconventional incendiary and explosive devices were discovered, though not all of them exploded, said a spokeswoman for the Brandenburg Police Headquarters in Potsdam.
Police are taking the incident “very seriously”
Investigators also confirmed the incidents to the Reuters news agency. The police are taking the incident “very seriously.” However, authorities declined to confirm reports that the weapons were “homemade rockets.” They assured the public that bomb disposal experts were on site and that there was no danger to the public.
According to the grid operator 50Hertz, several power lines were damaged. The company reported that there had been a brief power outage. By early afternoon, it was reported that all lines were back in operation. The general power supply was not affected.
A spokesperson for the power plant operator Leag referred to the incident as an attack. As a result, there was a technical failure in one of the plant’s units. “A possible connection is being investigated,” he explained. Work is currently underway to bring the unit back online.
Brandenburg’s Minister of Infrastructure, Robert Crumbach (SPD), also described the incident as a terrorist act. “The attack on the infrastructure in Jänschwalde is an attack on the security and livelihoods of the people of Brandenburg and beyond.” Anyone who damages critical infrastructure endangers jobs, the security of supply, public trust, and ultimately “people’s health and lives.”
Further details regarding possible perpetrators and motives were not immediately available. The state government intends to “gather information on site.”
Facts
- Jänschwalde, not far from Cottbus, is Brandenburg’s largest coal-fired power plant; according to *Der Spiegel*, it was considered the center of the former GDR’s energy district.
- Although not all six units are currently in operation, the power plant is still responsible for a large portion of the region’s electricity supply.
- The plant is scheduled to be shut down in 2028.
The timing of the incident is also highly sensitive. That afternoon, the German federal government was set to announce details regarding the drone terrorist attack at Leipzig Airport. It had already been leaked that Russia would be officially blamed for orchestrating the attack.
In January, far-left extremists from the “Vulkan Group” had also set fire to and short-circuited high-voltage power lines near a power plant in southwest Berlin. At the time, they cited the “fight against capitalism” as their motive. Around 45,000 households and more than 2,200 businesses and companies, as well as hospitals and nursing homes, were without power for days in the middle of winter. The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) has now taken over the investigation in the Jänschwalde case.
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