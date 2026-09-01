Explosive Device Discovered at German Power Plant

In January, far-left extremists from the “Vulkan Group” had also set fire to and short-circuited high-voltage power lines near a power plant in southwest Berlin. At the time, they cited the “fight against capitalism” as their motive. Around 45,000 households and more than 2,200 businesses and companies, as well as hospitals and nursing homes, were without power for days in the middle of winter. The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) has now taken over the investigation in the Jänschwalde case.