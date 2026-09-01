Auto parts supplier Pollmann is insolvent

Rumors—which had claimed the group was in debt to the tune of tens of millions of euros and have now been confirmed—were recently fueled by the fact that the group’s CFO had his last day of work yesterday. Pollmann points out that the company’s restructuring has been underway for some time. “A change in top management, the consolidation and relocation to a single site in Karlstein, the sale of non-operational real estate, and, in parallel, a structured investor process” were highlighted. “For a company of this size, change and restructuring on this scale are difficult to implement on its own, which is why the initiation of restructuring proceedings was unavoidable.”