krone.tv Takes You to the Premiere of Resident Evil

From the Console to the Big Screen

But Resident Evil has long since proven that the T-virus isn’t just for consoles. As early as 2002, the first major film series kicked off with Milla Jovovich as Alice. Six films followed, in which Alice battled her way through zombies, mutants, and the machinations of the Umbrella Corporation. Together, they grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide. A reboot followed in 2021 with “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” which once again drew more heavily on the characters and settings from the games. Now the franchise is being reimagined once more: Zach Cregger is focusing on a new story and aims to bring the horror back to the forefront.