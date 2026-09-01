Enter & Win
krone.tv Takes You to the Premiere of Resident Evil
Raccoon City is calling again—and this time, krone.tv readers can be there even before the official theatrical release! On September 16, the grand Austrian premiere of the new “Resident Evil” movie will take place in Vienna. Two days later, one of the world’s most successful horror franchises officially returns to movie theaters across the country. krone.tv is giving away exclusive tickets to the premiere!
Hardly any other brand epitomizes horror, zombies, and the desperate struggle for survival quite like Resident Evil. For 30 years now, the series has been inspiring millions of fans to willingly venture into abandoned mansions, contaminated cities, and gloomy research labs. Now a new chapter is beginning on the big screen—and it’s set to be a real treat.
What is now a world-famous entertainment brand began in 1996.The original “Resident Evil” sent Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine into a seemingly abandoned mansion near Raccoon City and made the term “survival horror” synonymous—for an entire generation of gamers—with scarce ammunition, locked doors, and the next scare lurking around every corner. Since then, numerous sequels, remakes, and spin-offs have followed, and the series has already sold more than 200 million games worldwide.
From the Console to the Big Screen
But Resident Evil has long since proven that the T-virus isn’t just for consoles. As early as 2002, the first major film series kicked off with Milla Jovovich as Alice. Six films followed, in which Alice battled her way through zombies, mutants, and the machinations of the Umbrella Corporation. Together, they grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide. A reboot followed in 2021 with “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” which once again drew more heavily on the characters and settings from the games. Now the franchise is being reimagined once more: Zach Cregger is focusing on a new story and aims to bring the horror back to the forefront.
This time, the story centers on Bryan, a courier driver who takes on a seemingly harmless job: delivering a biomedical package. What begins as an ordinary workday turns into hell on earth. One night, no way out—and a horror that devours everything. Even the trailer (see above) alludes to familiar elements from the successful video game series, such as the typewriter and the shotgun.
Be there live
On September 16, the horror enters the next round as the grand Austrian premiere of the new “Resident Evil” movie takes place at Cineplexx Millennium City, and krone.tv invites you to be there. We’re giving away 50 pairs of tickets for the Austrian premiere of “Resident Evil.”
Austrian Premiere of “Resident Evil”
When: September 16, 8:15 p.m.
Where: Cineplexx Millennium City
Ticket Pickup: 7:15–8:00 p.m.
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on September 8, and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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