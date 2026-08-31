Chancellor on ORF
Stocker Proposes a Government Savings Account for Every Child
After appearing in the “Krone,” he was also on ORF: Christian Stocker sat down with Simone Stribl for the summer interview. His coalition partners, Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, each brought ideas to the program that were met with widespread rejection within the coalition. The chancellor and ÖVP leader proposed a “government savings account for all children.” A proposal capable of winning a majority?
Before Stocker was allowed to get into the substantive issues, Stribl brought up the controversy of the summer once again: He had apologized to everyone who felt offended by his statement that “childcare isn’t work.” He hadn’t meant it that way. The state supports everyone who chooses to have children. Did the statement damage his reputation? “Time will tell.”
“Government Savings Account” for All Children
Speaking of the future: It’s supposed to be brighter for Austrian children—at least financially. The government should help parents save for their children and provide them with tax incentives to give them a better foundation for buying a home. Here’s an example of the new Stocker formula: Starting in 2027, parents will be able to deposit up to 5,000 euros into the government savings account. The account remains frozen until the child’s 18th birthday. With an annual deposit of 5,000 euros, an average return, and the associated exemption from capital gains tax (KESt) upon withdrawal, the account could grow to as much as 175,000 euros.
It’s understandable that the NEOS, with their affinity for capital markets, are particularly supportive; the proposal likely has a good chance of being implemented. Stocker’s party colleague, Family Minister Claudia Bauer, came to his defense even during the broadcast and explained: “This way, by the time a child turns 18, a financial foundation can be established for a driver’s license, vocational training, or a first home.”
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And what about the Future Fund?
In last week’s “Krone” summer interview, the chancellor had stated that he wanted to create a Future Fund. Profits from government investments are to be allocated to this fund—to secure the pensions of future generations. A proposal that sparked debate—and has little chance of being implemented.
Nevertheless, the chancellor defended his proposal again on ORF: 700 million euros would flow into this fund, and the money for it would be found. Stribl runs the numbers using Agenda Austria: With a return of 6.9 percent and a 30-year investment period, the money would last exactly three weeks. It’s a supplement, according to Stocker. As for whether the retirement age should be raised at the same time: The chancellor doesn’t want to commit to anything, but he speaks of a “sustainability mechanism.” A choice would have to be made from among five different measures, one of which would be the retirement age.
Will Hospital Closures Cost Elections?
Things get awkward for the ÖVP leader when it comes to healthcare: In the past, Stocker did not rule out hospital closures—a measure that has already cost elections, for example in Styria. Prominent provincial governors such as Karoline Edtstadler (Salzburg), Johanna Mikl-Leitner (Lower Austria), and Thomas Stelzer (Upper Austria) have already publicly distanced themselves from the federal government’s stance.
He said he was “not happy” with the polls—but that challenges must be “overcome together.” And what about Tyrol’s Anton Mattle wanting to “break away” from the federal ÖVP in a letter? “Sharpening one’s political profile isn’t anything new before elections and is no reason for a fuss.”
So what’s causing the anxiety? Perhaps the party leader’s powerlessness in the face of misogynistic outbursts by officials like Walter Ruck? “That was discussed and led to his resignation,” Stocker replied. After more than a week, the host pressed him further. “Some things require longer discussion,” Stocker said.
But what does the ÖVP actually stand for? “A political agenda in which we are—or will once again be—masters of our own house,” Stocker emphasizes, highlighting the party’s center-right position. Is this a signal to FPÖ voters, whose numbers are growing in every state? A situation like the one in Styria—where the Blues recently took the governor’s seat from the Blacks—will not happen in Upper Austria. “I’m not nervous. You can’t make good policy when you’re nervous.”
The chancellor isn’t nervous about the climate either: “I don’t know what 2030 will bring—things can change so quickly.” Of course, measures are needed, but we also have to learn to live with rising temperatures.
What exactly does Stocker want to ban?
In an interview with the “Krone,” Stocker took aim at FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl—and the Freedom Party fired back at the chancellor with everything they had: With the ban on political Islam, Stocker is demanding something that is a core demand of the FPÖ: “And the ÖVP and the other establishment parties bear the responsibility for the fact that we even need such a law in the first place,” said Kickl.
The fact is: Legal experts consider such a ban difficult to implement, as “political Islam” is hard to define. So what exactly does the chancellor want to ban? “Everyone here is free to believe what they want. But where men and women do not have equal rights and the democratic order is not accepted, we must protect ourselves.”
And what about banning the Identitarians? “It’s under review,” says Stocker, using the topic to repeat his attack on Herbert Kickl from the “Krone” summer interview: “A disgrace for Austria.”
Now all that’s missing is Kickl
Speaking of Kickl: With Christian Stocker, the ORF summer interviews with the coalition partners have come to an end. The series will conclude on Monday, September 7, with the FPÖ leader. In recent years, he has been the ratings king—and is the only one allowed to appear at Küniglberg outside the summer break.
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