Stocker Proposes a Government Savings Account for Every Child

Nevertheless, the chancellor defended his proposal again on ORF: 700 million euros would flow into this fund, and the money for it would be found. Stribl runs the numbers using Agenda Austria: With a return of 6.9 percent and a 30-year investment period, the money would last exactly three weeks. It’s a supplement, according to Stocker. As for whether the retirement age should be raised at the same time: The chancellor doesn’t want to commit to anything, but he speaks of a “sustainability mechanism.” A choice would have to be made from among five different measures, one of which would be the retirement age.