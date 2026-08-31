A Dispute at 3,000 Meters
Incident on the Glockner: Mountain Guide Returns His License
As reported, an unbelievable incident occurred just over a week ago on the Mürztaler Steig trail on the Großglockner between a mountain guide and a Polish mountaineer. A video of the incident went viral. The local guide has now faced the consequences.
Following the almost unbelievable incident at around 3,000 meters above sea level on the Großglockner, which involved a dispute between a mountain guide and a mountaineer from Poland, the mountain guide is now taking action. The man from Styria has surrendered his mountain guide license.
Initial Consequences
This was reported by ORF. The disciplinary committee of the Styrian Mountain Sports Guides Association had reviewed the case. Now the man himself has taken action.
The Schladming-based mountain guide was assigned by the Kals Mountain and Ski Guides Association. The man is not a member of the association. “His behavior was disastrous and absolutely unacceptable,” emphasizes association president Michael Amraser. “We will no longer assign any jobs to this mountain guide.” They also contacted the Polish man via social media and asked for an apology.
Here you can see the dramatic scenes in the video:
Dispute Between Mountaineers
What happened? At an altitude of about 3,000 meters, a Polish man and his female companion were on a narrow, exposed descent when the Schladming mountain guide came down from above and tried to pass them. The Polish man politely asked the Austrian to wait—also out of consideration for his companion, who was right below him. The response: “I’m a mountain guide, shut your mouth!” Then the man from Styria went even further: “I’m coming up to give you a punch!” As a result, the Polish man also escalated the verbal confrontation.
Suddenly, the mountain guide—who had already passed by, including the Polish man’s companion—turned around, came back up to the man, and practically went for his throat—on a narrow ridge at an altitude of 3,000 meters! He demanded that the Polish man behave himself—which he generally did. The woman tried to mediate the argument. The mountain guide finally moved on. “It’s really unbelievable,” the Polish man called after him as he left.
Three months in prison loom
After consulting with the Innsbruck District Attorney’s Office, the police have already begun their investigation and will then send a report to the District Attorney’s Office. The case involves a suspicion of endangering physical safety. The mountain guide faces up to three months in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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