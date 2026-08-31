Incident on the Glockner: Mountain Guide Returns His License

Dispute Between Mountaineers

What happened? At an altitude of about 3,000 meters, a Polish man and his female companion were on a narrow, exposed descent when the Schladming mountain guide came down from above and tried to pass them. The Polish man politely asked the Austrian to wait—also out of consideration for his companion, who was right below him. The response: “I’m a mountain guide, shut your mouth!” Then the man from Styria went even further: “I’m coming up to give you a punch!” As a result, the Polish man also escalated the verbal confrontation.